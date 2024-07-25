JPJ came under cyber attack yesterday, BSA number plate bidding deadline extended to 10pm tonight

Cyber attack? Yes, that’s the reason behind JPJ’s extension of the bidding deadline for the BSA number plate series.

Selangor’s latest running number series is ‘BSA’, and it opened for tender on July 20. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, and it was supposed to end at 10pm yesterday night, July 24. However, the road transport department said that it came under cyber attack starting from 8pm yesterday night, and that disrupted the JPJ eBid process.

As such, the bidding deadline for the BSA number plate series is now 10pm tonight, July 25. JPJ has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the unexpected technical disruption.

