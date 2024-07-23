JPJ eBid: BSA and VMV number plates up for bidding

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 23 2024 9:33 am

JPJ has announced that BSA and VMV are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Selangor’s latest running number series is ‘BSA’, and it opened for tender on July 20. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm tomorrow, July 24. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available on JPJ eBid is the WP Kuala Lumpur series ‘VMV’. The bidding period started on July 19 and will close at 10pm tonight, July 23. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

