Mercedes-AMG to continue producing V8, inline-four internal combustion engines; AMG EVs still to come

Posted in International News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

Mercedes-AMG to continue producing V8, inline-four internal combustion engines; AMG EVs still to come

Mercedes-AMG plans to continue producing internal combustion engines for as long as legislation allows, and the high-performance carmaker is not placing an end date to their production, Autocar reported. The statement from the German automaker’s high-performance arm comes as demand for EVs in Europe softens, according to the publication.

While AMG has not placed a date on the phasing out of internal combustion engines from the high-performance division’s cars, the brand still sees its future as an electric-only carmaker if legislation to ban ICE-powered vehicles is carried through, said Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe.

“We have no end date, but that would also be a very dogmatic discussion. Our main purpose is to satisfy customer needs. We still see there are many customers that love our V8 engines and our high-performance four-cylinder engines. We don’t put an end date on it, but I’m pretty convinced that AMG will become an all-electric company,” Schiebe said.

While Mercedes-Benz had reportedly cancelled development for the MB.EA Large platform for its large electric vehicle models earlier this year, Schiebe confirmed that work is ongoing for the AMG.EA bespoke architecture for fully electric AMG models, and that he has been driving prototypes of these models on a weekly basis.

Mercedes-AMG to continue producing V8, inline-four internal combustion engines; AMG EVs still to come

While the latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 outputs 680 PS and 1,020 Nm, traditional AMG customers haven’t taken to the PHEV four-cylinder as warmly as its V8 predecessors

“We will see an all-electric AMG car sooner rather than later, and then we will see how many customers jump on this technology. We will have pure ICE, the [hybrids] and then all-electric, but at the moment there’s legislation in Europe at least to end the combustion engine in 2035. If this is the case, we will deliver high-performance all-electric cars. I don’t want to put a specific date or strategic direction because we are fully flexible here,” Schiebe said.

The head of AMG also admitted that the PHEV four-cylinder powertrain in the latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance has received lukewarm reception as some customers “take time to really be excited for the technology”, though he added that AMG had also gained new customers with the model.

“At AMG we are a technology brand, and we don’t want to say it’s only the V8 and we’ll do that forever. It’s important to be open-minded when it comes to technology,” he said.

While Schiebe says that AMG “took the right decision and you will be excited once we hit the market” with the upcoming AMG CLE 63, Autocar had previously reported that the coupé’s performance flagship will revert to a twin-turbocharged petrol V8 engine, citing sales of the PHEV four-cylinder W206 C 63 which have been “well below those of their V8 predecessors” across global markets.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2024
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ GLA200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC200
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ C300
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA200

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 