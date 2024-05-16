Mercedes-Benz cancels development of MB.EA Large platform for large EV models due to slow sales – report

Posted in International News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

Mercedes-Benz cancels development of MB.EA Large platform for large EV models due to slow sales – report

Mercedes-Benz has reportedly cancelled development of its MB.EA Large platform for large electric vehicle models, originally planned to form the basis of EV models such as the successors to the current EQS, EQE and their SUV derivatives, according to Autocar citing a Handelsblatt report.

The decision to cancel further development of the MB.EA Large platform was reportedly made due to poor sales of the current EQS and EQE models, and the halting of development and infrastructure changes at the carmaker’s production sites that would have been required for the new platform are estimated to bring investment savings of between four to six billion euros (RM20.4 billion to RM30.6 billion), it said.

Two versions of the MB.EA platform were originally planned, these being the MB.EA Medium for the upcoming EQC sedan and SUV, and the aforementioned MB.EA Large for the larger, luxury-oriented models. As such, successors to models such as the S-Class, GLS, GLE and GLE Coupé are expected to be developed on an updated version of the existing MRA platform.

With the reported cancellation of the latter, Autocar understands that Mercedes-Benz intends to develop the EVA2 platform further for future deployment, where an 800-volt electrical architecture will succeed the current 400-volt setup. Other developments for the EVA2 platform include new battery cell technology and more efficient motors for increased range, Autocar reported.

Aside from the MB.EA Large platform, Mercedes-Benz appears to have firm plans for platforms including the MMA for compact EVs, the MB.AMG for its sports car range, and MB.VAN for commercial vehicles, it continued.

The MMA platform is to underpin the next-generation successors to the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake, GLA and GLB, while sharing its electric drivetrain architecture with the MB.EA Medium platform.

The decision to cancel further development of the MB.EA Large platform is part of a wider realignment of the German carmaker’s development plans, as it had pushed back on its electrification targets of achieving 50% BEV and PHEV sales by 2025, to 2030, where market conditions allow.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2024
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ E250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C300
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • kckfen on May 16, 2024 at 11:29 am

    Actually they dont need to developed new platform, since most EV battery has intergraded cell to body structure, cheaper just to buy the whole platform form battery company like BYD or CATL..

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • TinKosong on May 16, 2024 at 11:31 am

    EV is not a long term solution, event BMW one step a head switch to Hydrogen fuel…

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • NOAA observers on May 16, 2024 at 11:40 am

    Your sun going to send human species back to stone age very soon. Prepare to learn how to ride donkeys and navigate buffalo carriage ok.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ROTI CANAI on May 16, 2024 at 12:29 pm

    Got tesla who mau mercedis. Boikot yahudi.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Dew on May 16, 2024 at 1:40 pm

    One giant has fallen. Electric Large SUVs have not yet reached the optimum efficiency. Maybe in future they will come back with a more efficient battery or motors. Still waiting for Volvo EX90 reviews to know whether its a flop or not.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 