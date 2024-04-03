2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS FL launched in Malaysia – GLS450 at RM1 million, Maybach GLS600 from RM1.9m

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / April 3 2024 10:59 am

The X167-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift has been launched in Malaysia today, for those who desire their lofty positioning of flagship tristar conveyance with a physically elevated stature. This, the GLS 450 4Matic is one of two variants in this model line launched for this market, the other being the even more opulent Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic.

The GLS 450 4Matic price tag slips just under the seven-figure mark at RM999,888 on-the-road without insurance, and this is the entry point to the GLS line-up, packing a 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol six-cylinder engine.

This powerplant produces 381 PS from 5,800 rpm to 6,100 rpm and 500 Nm at 1,800 rpm, augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that has an integrated starter alternator (ISG) to provide 20 PS (20 hp) and 200 Nm of boost. These outputs are sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, propelling the GLS 450 4Matic from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds on to a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

Exterior updates that identify this as the facelifted model in AMG Line guise start with the new front grille that sports four horizontal louvres, while the front bumper features integrated air inlet grilles that wear a surround finished in high-gloss black.

The SUV form as worn by the GLS 450 4Matic is embellished by the ‘underguard’ trim and aluminium-look illuminated running boards with rubber studs, and its wheels add to the AMG Line look with 22-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels. Aiding ride comfort is the Airmatic suspension package.

Lighting on the GLS 450 4Matic is led by Multibeam LED adaptive headlamps with individually controllable LEDs, while decorative illumination comes courtesy of lights on the exit area of the vehicle’s front doors, where an animated image of the Mercedes-Benz pattern is projected.

The tail lamp signature on the GLS has also been updated for the facelift, now featuring a trio of horizontal blocks on each side. Also included are Magic Vision Control, power-closing doors, and Guard 360.

Inside, updates feature in the MBUX infotainment setup of the GLS 450 4Matic with display styles that get a new look, a selection of which can be chosen between the Classic, Sporty and Discreet styles, along with three modes – Navigation, Assistance and Service.

Given that the flagship SUV is likely to be pressed into chauffeur duty, the second row gets the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System that brings a pair of 11.6-inch touchscreens for video playback or internet browsing. Mobile device integration is supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Audio is by a Burmester surround sound system, and two wireless head sets.

Upholstery in the GLS 450 4Matic features brown open-pore walnut wood trim, while a combination of Nappa leather and Artico synthetic leather is used throughout the cabin. The front seats in the GLS 450 4Matic feature active cushions, hot stone massage effect, seat heating plus and ventilation, plus Energising Air Control and the Air Balance Package.

Meanwhile, the second-row seats get massage functionality and lumbar support, to which further comforts and conveniences in the form of the Rear Comfort Package Plus is added. This brings luxury head restraints, the MBUX rear seat tablet and wireless device charging in the second row. Also included here are a pair of USB ports with 100-watt charging, and Thermotronic automatic climate control.

Driver assistance systems in the GLS 450 4Matic feature the Parking Package with the 360-degree camera suite, which, in addition to the camera views around the vehicle, offers a ‘transparent bonnet’ simulated view – a la Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View – from an overlay of images to provide the driver with a view of the terrain and obstacles immediately ahead of the vehicle when off-roading.

If mere physical stature is insufficient, the facelifted GLS range in Malaysia also brings the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic that is priced from RM1,918,888 OTR without insurance, staking its claim on luxury SUV territory populated by tall-riders from Crewe and Goodwood.

The Maybach look of the present day is distinguished by markedly wider use of chrome brightwork, including for its radiator grille with vertical bars and Maybach lettering, as well as chromed inlet grilles with the Maybach pattern.

Rolling stock on the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is a set of 23-inch forged multi-spoke alloy wheels, while ride comfort is handled by the Airmatic suspension package and E-Active Body Control.

Upsized numbers abound, chiefly in the engine bay where a 4.0 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine resides. This outputs 557 PS at 6,000 rpm and 770 Nm of torque from 2,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm, and this too is joined by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system where an integrated starter-generator (ISG) contributes 22 PS and 250 Nm. Thus equipped, 0-100 km/h is elapsed in 4.9 seconds, onwards to the same 250 km/h limited top speed.

Further exterior equipment details for the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic include animated lighting that projects the Mercedes-Maybach pattern along the ground area by the front and rear doors, while the Maybach also gets power closing doors. Personalisation of the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic exterior can be taken further with a selection of two-tone paint.

Inside, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic brings even more opulence with seat centre sections featuring diamond-pattern quilting with perforations, as part of the Manufaktur leather package, bringing Nappa leather extensively throughout the vehicle’s cabin, including the roof liner.

The Manufaktur Exclusive leather package takes the luxury further still, where the interior window frame is also trimmed in Nappa leather, while the side instrument panel covers on both driver and front passenger sides are colour-matched.

Here, the Maybach derivative of the GLS range can be exclusively specified with the Manufaktur crystal white/silver grey pearl combination, or the Manufaktur mahogany brown/macchiato beige combination.

The best seats in a chauffeur-driven vehicle are those in the second row, and so it is with the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic where Executive seats with leg rests feature. This is a strict four-seater, as the GLS 600 4Matic dispenses with the third row, and the second row gets a full-length centre console.

Between the rear seats are temperature controlled cupholders and a refrigerated compartment, and in true chauffeur-duty form, the front passenger seat is electrically adjustable from the rear seat. These also offer a massage function, while ambient lighting in the Maybach extends to the roof liner, and further aiding quietness is the Acoustic Comfort sound insulation package.

Multimedia packaging in the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic mirrors those in the GLS 450 4Matic, where the driver gets access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Burmester surround sound system joins the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System and also gets two wireless head sets. Similarly, wireless device charging is offered front and rear.

The X167 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic are two of several luxury models from the German marque which are being shown at the Mercedes-Benz Luxury Showcase that is taking place at NZ Wheels Bangsar from today until April 7. Also present are the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, Mercedes-AMG GT 63 E Performance, as well as previews for the Mercedes-AMG C 43 and Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4Matic Coupé.

