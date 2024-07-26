Mercedes-Benz Malaysia appoints Nadia Trimmel as VP, marketing and sales – replaces Bettina Plangger

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / July 26 2024 9:21 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced the appointment of Nadia Trimmel as its new vice-president, marketing and sales, Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia and SEA II, as of July 1, 2024. Trimmel will assume the role previously held by Bettina Plangger, who has taken on a strategic project assignment within Region Overseas in Stuttgart, Germany.

Trimmel, who holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and economics from the University of the Witwatersrand and an MBA from Manchester Metropolitan University, joined Mercedes-Benz in 2014 as general manager, sales and assumed the role of MD, Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa two and half years later.

With a career in the automotive industry spanning nearly 25 years, including key roles within marketing, sales and after-sales at Ford and Nissan, Trimmel was instrumental to the success of the van division and an integral part of the executive leadership team of Mercedes-Benz South Africa.

“Taking on this new role, I am thrilled to join the SEA II executive team and I look forward to contributing towards shaping our strategy within the vibrant automotive landscape in Malaysia and the greater SEA II region. I look forward to collaborating with the team, our retail partners and various stakeholders to strengthen our market position through innovative sales strategies and customer-centric marketing initiatives,” she said.

“It is an exciting time to be at the forefront of change with the recent implementation of our new sales operating model, Retail of the Future. I am confident that together, we will establish new standards of success for Mercedes-Benz in the region, whilst keeping our customers at the heart of what we do,” she added.

