Nammi 01 EV sighted in Malaysia – local launch soon?

Posted in Dongfeng, Local News / By Mick Chan / July 29 2024 5:07 pm

As electric vehicles increasingly become part of the automotive mainstream, more examples are set to enter the Malaysian market, and the latest public sighting of an upcoming EV model is the Nammi 01, otherwise known as the Dongfeng Box. This image of the vehicle said to be sighted in Puchong has been provided by a paultan.org reader, who wants to be known only as an “EV fan”.

The Nammi 01 is built on the Quantum Architecture No. 3 by Dongfeng, which incorporates a single drive motor with up to 163 PS; some Chinese news outlets claim the motor is rated to produce 95 PS. This is powered by a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with 42.3 kWh, which is claimed to yield up to 430 km of range on the Chinese domestic CLTC testing standard, and its top speed is a claimed 140 km/h.

Measuring 4,030 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, the Nammi 01 is 260 mm shorter than the already compact BYD Dolphin, but is 40 mm wider – though 40 mm shorter of wheelbase – than the BYD. For safety kit, the Nammi 01 has been reported to feature ADAS functions supporting up to Level 2 assisted driving.

Last month, the Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (Pekema), through its subsidiary Central Auto Distributors Bhd (CADB), signed an MoU with NexV Manufacturing for the assembly of the Dongfeng Box/Nammi 01.

According to Pekema, NexV will provide the facility for local assembly of the Nammi 01, while CADB is to handle marketing and distribution of the product. With NexV confirmed to assemble the Nammi 01/Dongfeng Box for local consumption, the compact EV’s Malaysian launch could take place soon.

GALLERY: Dongfeng Box a.k.a. Nammi 01 at Auto China 2024

