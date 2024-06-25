Pekema signs MoU with NexV to assemble Dongfeng Box EV, a.k.a. Nammi 01 for Malaysian market, exports

Posted in Cars, Dongfeng, Local News / By Danny Tan / June 25 2024 5:05 pm

The Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (Pekema) via its subsidiary Central Auto Distributors Bhd (CADB) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NexV Manufacturing to assemble the Dongfeng Box. The aim is to make Malaysia a regional hub for the compact EV hatchback.

According to Pekema – the umbrella body of parallel importers with open APs – the collaboration will see NexV provide the facility for local assembly, with CADB handling marketing and distribution of the EV. Pekema president Datuk Hj Mohamed Nazari Noordin said that CADB is exploring a CKD programme with China’s Dongfeng Motor. He added that this is in line with Pekema’s vision to increase its members participation in the EV sector.

“Via CADB, Pekema intends to develop local talent and vendors for EVs. We also hope to have successful transfer of technology from Dongfeng Motor, which has invested greatly in automotive technology in China. This not only will benefit the local industry, but also provides opportunity to our members to take part in the distribution and after-sales,” he said.

On to the car. The Dongfeng Box is also known as the Nammi 01 in China. At 4,030 mm long and 1,810 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, it’s 260 mm shorter than a BYD Dolphin but is 40 mm wider. Built on Dongfeng’s Quantum Architecture No.3, the Box’s wheelbase is 40 mm shorter than the BYD’s.

The hatchback, which is not boxy at all despite the name, is powered by an electric motor with 163 PS (120 kW). The front-mounted motor takes juice from a 42.3 kWh battery, and claimed range is 430 km in the China’s CLTC, which is a fair bit more lenient than the WLTP standard. Top speed is 140 km/h. Expect to see Level 2 ADAS driver assists. Nothing groundbreaking, so it all depends on the looks, price and after-sales. Check out the Dongfeng Box below – what do you think?

As for NexV, you might have heard of them before as the joint venture between glove manufacturer Careplus Group and GoAuto Group. In January, NexV broke ground on its factory in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, and the plant will roll out Neta EVs in 2025. NexV also had a deal to assemble Skyworth EVs, but that partnership has since been dissolved and Skywell is teaming up with Berjaya instead.

