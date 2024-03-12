BYD Dolphin awarded 2023 Japan EV of the Year

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / March 12 2024 11:57 am

The BYD Dolphin and Atto 3 EVs have scored recognition at the 2023 Japan EV of the Year awards, with the Dolphin taking top honours with first place while the Atto 3 takes third place, with the Hyundai Kona Electric joining the duo in second place.

In Japan, the BYD Dolphin is sold with a 44.9 kWh battery in base form at 3.63 million yen (RM115,359), while the Long Range variant gets a 58.56 kWh battery pack, and is sold at 4.07 million yen (RM129,342). The Dolphin scored a total of 241 points from the overall voting tally.

Second place in the awards rankings is the second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric with 151 points, which is sold in Japan in base form with a 48.6 kWh battery, and a more premium ‘Lounge’ variant with a 64.8 kWh battery. The Kona Electric was rated with a WLTP range of up to 490 km for the Long Range variant with a 65.4 kWh battery.

Third in the 2023 Japan EV of the Year rankings is the Atto 3 with 145 points, sold in the country at 4.4 million yen (RM139,795) with a 56.56 kWh battery pack.

The BYD Dolphin was launched in Malaysia last July, arriving two variants, the Dynamic Standard Range at RM100,530, and the Premium Extended Range at RM125,530 (both prices OTR without insurance).

The Atto 3 made its Malaysian market arrival a little over half a year before that in December 2022, also in two variants, priced from launch at RM149,800 for the Standard Range and RM167,800 for the Extended Range (both OTR, without insurance).

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Kona Electric is sold in Malaysia in its first-generation form, and is sold in this market in three variants, priced from RM156,538 to RM208,348.

Voting for the 2023 edition of the Japan EV of the Year awards was carried out from December 3, 2023 to January 31 this year, where a total of 261 individuals took part in online voting, with a total of 512 points cast in general voting, with each individual given up to three models to vote for. Added to these were 27 media outlet representatives as well as key figures from EV-related companies, casting a total of 540 points, according to Enechange.

Hosted by consulting firm Enechange, the 2023 Japan EV of the Year awards is the event’s second edition, its inaugural running held in 2022 and which was won by the Nissan Sakura.

