Continental Tyre Malaysia to expand ContiSeal self-sealing tech to more products – UC7, UC6 SUV, PCC

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 30 2024 5:25 pm

Continental Tyre Malaysia (CTM) has announced the expansion of the tyre brand’s ContiSeal technology to cover a wider range of products and sizes. According to the company, the self-sealing tyre technology reduces the safety risk when a tyre is punctured on the road, especially on Malaysian roads that often face heavy rainfall, high traffic volumes, potholes and road debris.

Additionally, ContiSeal can allow drivers to remain mobile instead of having to waste time waiting for assistance and repair, disrupting their journey. There are also advantages compared to run-flat tyres, as ContiSeal tyres maintain their integrity and performance even after a puncture, allowing unrestricted driving and can be repaired if necessary.

First introduced in 2003 and continuously improved throughout the years, ContiSeal technology enables immediate sealing of 80% of all punctures and 99.9% of tyre punctures up to five mm in diameter as they occur. The sealant layer applied to the tyre’s inside in the tread area creates an airtight seal when an object (such as a nail) punctures the tyre, ensuring air doesn’t leak out even after the puncturing object is dislodged.

Through a specific vulcanisation process, ContiSeal tyre’s durability and elasticity also enhanced, resulting in reduced cavity noise up to three dB through its minimised mass space within the tyre. The performance of the self-sealing technology is also unaffected by environmental factors, with a service life that exceeds that of the tyre itself, so you’ll be continuously protected throughout the tyre’s lifespan.

There is a downside and it is cost. However, while self-healing tyres may be more expensive to purchase initially, it is cost saving for car owners in the long run as there’s reduced need for roadside assistance, towing or replacing tyres frequently.

As good as a tyre is, regular checking and maintenance is still necessary, even if drivers may not notice any puncture or objects penetrating the tread, so keep an eye on those tyre pressures and check in with a tyre specialist from time to time.

For peace of mind, Continental guarantees ContiSeal under its standard manufacturing warranty, where in the event of any defect of sealing performance for a puncture within five mm in the tread area, a pro-rated warranty reimbursement will be provided.

As with other Continental tyres sold in Malaysa, customers also benefit from the Total Confidence Plan (TCP), which provides a one-to-one tyre replacement for unexpected road damage within the first year from the date of purchase.

By the end of July 2024, CTM aims to fully incorporate ContiSeal across popular offerings such as the UltraContact UC7, PremiumContact C and UltraContact UC6 SUV – available in sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches.

