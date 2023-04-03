In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 April 2023 5:23 pm / 0 comments

Continental Tyre Malaysia has introduced the new Total Confidence Plan (TCP) in conjunction with its 60th anniversary being the first tyre manufacturer in the country.

Through the TCP, eligible tyres are now covered by a road hazard warranty within 12 months from the date or purchase, with one-to-one tyre replacements available at over 100 participating dealers nationwide. This complements the existing five-year warranty against manufacturing defects (also from the date of purchase) that CTM announced way back in 2016.

Customers will be able to register and file for warranty claims conveniently using the Conti TCP app (available for iOS, Android and Huawei devices. To obtain the coverage, they will first need to scan the barcode at the lower sidewall of the tyres prior to installation and receive the current warranty and offer period to complete the application.

With the Hari Raya celebrations approaching, CTM is offering Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet vouchers when purchasing a minimum of two brand-new Continental tyres from now until June 30, 2023. The voucher amount varies from RM20 to RM200 and is applicable for all passenger car, SUV, MPV and 4×4 tyres sized 14 inches and up.

“We are pleased to launch the upgraded version of Total Confidence Plan that offers our drivers the extra warranty coverage, and what better time than Raya celebrations when drivers hit the roads to balik kampung to celebrate the festivities with family. The Continental TCP programme is here to stay, and we hope that our consumers and drivers will take this opportunity to register for extra protection and peace of mind,” said Andrea Somorova, managing director of CTM.