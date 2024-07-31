KL Congestion Hot Spot determined – 1.4 km stretch of Mahameru-Jalan Tun Razak to get improvements

KL Congestion Hot Spot determined – 1.4 km stretch of Mahameru-Jalan Tun Razak to get improvements

The government has determined a ‘KL Congestion Hot Spot’ in the capital city, and will work to reduce congestion on thus 1.4 km stretch, which is where Jalan Tun Razak meets Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar (Lebuhraya Mahameru, unrelated filepic above), Jalan Tun Ismail and Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (Jalan Ipoh). City motorists, you know this bottleneck very well: Bulatan Pahang, Titiwangsa station, PWTC.

Federal Territories minister Dr Zaliha bt Mustafa launched the Projek Mempertingkatkan Persimpangan Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar this week with the main objective of reducing traffic congestion in the area during peak hours from the ‘Level of Service’ F to ‘LOS C’.

DBKL says that the cause of the gridlock in this area is the lack of a lane for vehicles to enter the main route from Jalan Tun Razak, and a lane for vehicles to enter Jalan Ipoh. A suggested solution is to add a lane each on the left and right of the road, and to block vehicles from merging lanes by using barriers.

This project has been approved in the ‘Rolling Plan 4 Tahun 2019’ of the Eleventh Malaysia Plan with source of funding from the development allocation by the federal government. The RM75 million plan includes the addition of a 1.4 km lane for both bounds, the widening of five bridge structures that cross places such as the KTM line, Jalan Kuching and Sungai Batu.

Besides that, there’s also the construction of retaining walls in a few locations, earth works, sewerage works, road surfacing, utilities and the setting up of street lamps. Users of this stretch would have no doubt noticed the construction in this area, which started in June 2020 and ended in May this year.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

