Malaysian fuel prices August 2024 week one – RON97 remains at RM3.47, diesel continues at RM3.35 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / July 31 2024 8:36 pm

It’s Wednesday, which makes it time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia as the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of the coming week of August 1 to 7, 2024.

The retail price of RON 97 petrol continues unchanged at its present rate of RM3.47 per litre, which is the same has it was last week, and the same also applies to RON 95 petrol which stays at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Staying put this week is the retail price of diesel, which saw a revision on June 10 with the start of the subsidy rationalisation programme for diesel in Peninsular Malaysia which saw the price of Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends increase to RM3.35 per litre, while the Euro B7 blend also continues at the 20 sen margin above that, at RM3.55 per litre.

The retail prices of diesel in East Malaysia remains unchanged, at RM2.15 per litre and RM2.35 per litre for the main grades and B7, respectively.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 7, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 31st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 290th in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.