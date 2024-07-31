Tesla Cybertruck range extender battery takes up 1/3 of bed space, requires service centre to install/remove

Tesla Cybertruck range extender battery takes up 1/3 of bed space, requires service centre to install/remove

When the Tesla Cybertruck made its long-awaited debut last December, the company said it would offer a range extender unit (essentially a battery pack) for an estimated USD16,000 (about RM74k). With it, owners will be able to boost the pick-up truck’s range, with Tesla claiming up to 756 km (470 miles) possible.

This sounds like a great idea as it provides owners with the option of “increasing” their Cybertruck’s energy capacity. However, this comes at the expense of truck bed space, as the battery pack resides just behind the passenger cab.

In fact, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the battery pack takes up about a third of the truck bed. Musk claims there’s still plenty of room for cargo with the unit installed, adding that it is meant for “very long trips or towing heavy things up mountains.”

Tesla Cybertruck range extender battery takes up 1/3 of bed space, requires service centre to install/remove

Tesla Cybertruck range extender unit

That sounds inconvenient to some but there’s more. Recently, Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill provided more details about the battery pack, confirming it will not be user installed. This means users can not easily remove or install the unit, and must instead schedule a service appointment to get it done. This is because the unit is structurally mounted to maintain safety in the event of a crash, Morrill added.

Morrill was responding to a question from an X user asking if the range extender unit will be easily removable and if it will be offered as a rental option from local service centres. While he did answer the first of the two questions posed, Morrill did not mention if renting the unit is possible or provide more insight like what happens to the battery pack after it is removed.

According to Green Car Reports, no specifications and pricing have been announced for the range extender battery, nor has Tesla said when it will become a reality.

Gerard Lye

Comments

  proton elonmas on Jul 31, 2024 at 3:52 pm

    only incels would buy this, or any other tesla

  AkooIm on Jul 31, 2024 at 4:46 pm

    Tesla is like Apple in the automotive world.
    Only the brainless cult follower will keep bow down & worship their narsisist lord…

