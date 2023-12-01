2024 Tesla Cybertruck debuts – EV pick-up truck with up to 857 PS, 756 km EV range; bulletproof body

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / December 1 2023 11:50 am

The Tesla Cybertruck has finally made its way into the hands of eager buyers who have waited for the fully electric pick-up truck since it was first announced way back in 2019. Dubbed as offering “more utility than a truck” and “faster than a sports car,” the production-spec Cybertruck is noticeably different from what was promised four years ago.

For starters, it’s a lot more expensive than what Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced then. Without federal tax credits, the Cybertruck was originally estimated to go for between USD39,900 and USD69,900 (RM186,289 and RM326,356) across three variants, which were the Single Motor RWD, Dual Motor AWD and Tri Motor AWD.

At yesterday’s customers delivery event, the company revealed the Cybertruck will still come in three variants, albeit renamed, with the base Rear-Wheel Drive variant listed at USD60,990 (RM284,756). This is followed by the All-Wheel Drive at USD79,990 (RM373,465) and finally, the range-topping Cyberbeast at a whopping USD99,990 (RM466,843).

With these figures, the Cybertruck is priced within range of other premium electric pick-up trucks that are available in the United States, namely the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV, both of which are priced around the USD100,000 (RM466,890) mark in their top configurations.

Of the three variants, the Rear-Wheel Drive variant won’t be available at launch and buyers will have to wait until 2025 to get their hands on one. As for the All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast, these will have available in 2024. Tesla is only providing limited specifications for now, so here’s what customers will be getting for all that moolah they’ll be handing over:

Rear-Wheel Drive (single electric motor at the rear)

0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time: 6.5 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h (112 mph)

Range: 402 km (250 miles; estimated)

Payload capacity: 1,134 kg (2,500 lbs)

Towing capacity: 3,402 kg (7,500 lbs)

All-Wheel Drive (two electric motors; one front and one rear)

Electric motors output: 608 PS (600 hp or 441 kW) and 10,080 Nm (7,435 lb-ft; wheel torque)

0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time: 4.1 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h (112 mph)

Range: 547 km (340 miles; estimated); 756 km (470 miles) with range extender

DC charging: 250 kW; 219 km (136 miles) recoverable within 15 minutes

Payload capacity: 1,134 kg (2,500 lbs)

Towing capacity: 4,990 kg (11,000 lbs)

Feat of Strength 3: Cyberbeast (0-60 in 2.6s) pic.twitter.com/q0cK9zb21D — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

Cyberbeast (three electric motors; one front and two rear)

Electric motors output: 857 PS (845 hp or 630 kW) and 13,959 Nm (10,296 lb-ft; wheel torque)

0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time: 2.6 seconds

Top speed: 209 km/h (130 mph)

Range: 515 km (320 miles; estimated); 708 km (440 miles) with range extender

DC charging: 250 kW; 206 km (128 miles) recoverable within 15 minutes

Payload capacity: 1,134 kg (2,500 lbs)

Towing capacity: 4,990 kg (11,000 lbs)

Compared to what Musk originally promised, the production-spec Cybertruck’s payload capacity is actually 453 kg (1,000 lbs) lower. The same also applies to the towing capacity of the range topper, which has been reduced by 1,361 kg (3000 lbs), but sees its 0-96 km/h time slashed by 0.3 seconds.

The Cyberbeast is the most potent of the bunch, and the company demonstrated just how powerful it is by having it drag race a Porsche 911 while towing a 911. Tesla took a page out of GMC’s book by listing eye-watering torque figures, which actually correspond to wheel torque (motor torque multiplied through the transmission’s drive ratio), so that’s something to keep in mind.

Tesla Cybertruck range extender unit (left)

Moving on the the mid-range All-Wheel Drive, this variant sees more changes, with its towing capacity going up by 453 kg (1,000 lbs), the top speed going down from 193 km/h (120 mph) and the 0-96 km/h time gets reduced by 0.4 seconds.

As for range, only the base option keeps to what was promised, with the All-Wheel Drive gaining an extra 64 km (40 miles) while the range-topping variant is down by 290 km (180 miles). If you’re wondering what the whole “range extender” is about, it is an dealer-installed option that Tesla offers that essentially adds another battery pack to the Cybertruck’s bed to boost range – this “EV power bank” is estimated to cost USD16,000 (RM74,768).

The electric vehicle (EV) also gets a power delivery system in its bed capable of delivering up to 11.5 kW to power tools, accessories, charge other EVs or even to directly power at home. Tesla says there is one 240-volt and two 120-volt outlets in the bed, along with two 120-volt outlets and three USB-C ports in the cabin as well as two auxiliary power connections with 2.1 kW of output.

That bed measures 1,829 mm (six feet) long and 1,219 mm (four feet) wide and contributes to a total storage volume of 1,897 litres (67 cubic feet). There’s also a lockable bed cover and with the second-row seats folded up, there’s an extra 1,529 litres (54 cubic feet) available.

Moving on to design, the Cybertruck’s shape looks pretty much unchanged from when it was first presented as a prototype and is presented with 20-inch wheels. It is a big truck, measuring in at 5,682 mm (223.7 inches) long, 2,413 mm (95 inches) wide with the side mirrors extended (2,200 mm or 86.6 inches retracted), 1,790 mm (70.5 inches) tall and with a wheelbase spanning 3,810 mm (149.9 inches).

In what Tesla calls “Extract Mode,” the Cybertruck provides 443 mm (17.44 inches) of ground clearance thanks to its adaptive air suspension system which otherwise defaults to 305 mm (12 inches) in normal mode.

The outer panels, which Tesla calls an “exoskeleton” is made up of an ultra-hard stainless-steel that the company says reduces dents, damage, long-term corrosion and is even bulletproof. On that last bit, the company posted a video (look below) of a Cybertruck withstanding gunfire from a Thompson submachine gun (also known as a Tommy gun).

Remember the “shatter-resistant glass” that shattered when Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball at back in 2019? Well, Tesla has taken the jokes and memes in stride and has now said that its armour glass can resist an impact of a baseball fired at it at a speed of 113 km/h (70 mph), which is equivalent to Class 4 hail. The glass also has acoustic properties aimed at making the cabin “as quiet as outer space,” the company added.

Moving inside, we find typical Tesla minimalism, with the main item of focus being an 18.5-inch touchscreen that is the main portal to all vehicle functions and driving information. Other features include a rectangular-shaped steering wheel, a large glass roof as well as a 9.4-inch touchscreen for rear passengers.

The kit list also includes Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite and there’s vast range of accessories to complement each purchase. These include a deployable bed tent, paint film, a spare tyre and tool kit, all-wheel floor mats, carpet interior mats, a bottle opener, storage bins, a sunshade for the glass roof, bumper protectors, crossbars for the roof, a light bar, a tailgate ramp, cargo dividers, hooks, molle panels and a wheel cover. Just for giggles, there’s also the ‘OMFG decal’ that pokes fun at the “glass-shattering” initial unveil event.

Humour aside, what are your thoughts of the Cybertruck? Do the specs and features leave you impressed or are they short of your expectations formulated when the EV pick-up truck was first presented years ago? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Feat of Strength 1: Shots fired pic.twitter.com/aPfpQuMXvc — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

Feat of Strength 2: Truck pull pic.twitter.com/senCV4YhTe — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

GALLERY: Tesla Cybertruck

GALLERY: Tesla Cybertruck accessories

