Tesla Cybertruck hits showrooms ahead of launch

Posted in Cars, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / November 26 2023 10:13 am

Tesla’s next big launch is the Tesla Cybertruck, one that has been four years in the making since the shiny ‘doorstopper on wheels’ was unveiled to the public in 2019.

It will be officially launched on November 30, but production cars have already hit showroom floors in the North American continent. These set of photos were shared by X user @jeremyjudkins_, snapped at the Tampa, Florida showroom.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s customer delivery event will be held at Giga Texas. No pricing has been unveiled as of now, and the Tesla order page for the vehicle is still limited to US, Canada and Mexico where you can pay a US$100 deposit to make an order.

Initial specifications for the Cybertruck indicate there will be four variants, starting with the Single Motor RWD that is claimed to provide up to 400 km of range, a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of around 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h.

This is followed by the Dual Motor AWD (480 km, 4.5 seconds, 195 km/h), Tri Motor AWD (800 km, 2.9 seconds, 210 km/h) and the range-topping Quad Motor AWD (1,000 km, 2.5 seconds, 240 km/h).

During the Q3 2023 earnings call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called producing the Tesla Cybertruck as Tesla “digging its own grave”, as building the Cybertruck at production scale came with many unique complexities and challenges such as bending full hard stainless steel and having mega 9,000-ton castings.

