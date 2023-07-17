First Tesla Cybertruck finally produced at Giga Texas

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 17 July 2023 11:17 am / 0 comments

It looks like the Tesla Cybertruck will finally make its way to consumers after years of delays. On Saturday (July 15, 2023), the electric vehicle (EV) maker announced the first Cybertruck has been built at its Giga Texas plant.

The vehicle pictured, according to Electrek, is likely a production intent model designed by Tesla to establish the most efficient way of making the EV at scale. Earlier in January this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that limited assembly will start this year with low outputs before mass production of the Cybertruck kicks off in 2024 with a target of around 375,000 units per year.

If you’re curious about the hand signal shown by some of the workers, the two fingertips resemble the angle of the Cybertruck’s roof. Further details will likely be revealed when an official debut and handover event takes place, which is expected to happen sometime in September.

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

This includes pricing, as we still only have figures from when the Cybertruck was first presented as a prototype way back in November 2019. At the time, the company said the pick-up truck will go on sale from 2021 and start from USD39,900 (RM181,545), going all the way up to USD69,900 (RM318,045) before options. As of last November, Tesla says it has around 1.6 million reservations for the Cybertruck.

In late June, the company brought a Cybertruck to the inaugural Electrified Cars & Coffee at the Petersen Automotive Museum, and despite being dubbed a pre-production example, it looked rather complete and ready for consumers.

Just drove Cybertruck around Austin! pic.twitter.com/QN19Agqa7R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023

