Tesla Cybertruck shows off its interior at US car meet – production EV pick-up truck to be launched soon?

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 26 June 2023 12:58 pm / 6 comments

The Tesla Cybertruck may very well make its official debut as a production-ready model in 2023, more than three years after it was presented as a prototype back in November 2019. At the recent and inaugural Electrified Cars & Coffee at the Petersen Automotive Museum, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen rolled up in the all-electric pick-up truck to the surprise of guests at the event.

Naturally, social media was flooded with photos and videos of the Cybertruck, which provided a good look at the pick-up truck’s interior. Minimalistic and very angular in design, the Cybertruck’s cabin is headlined by a large central touchscreen that integrates all vehicle functions to virtually eliminate any physical buttons and dials.

Compared to the prototype, the yoke steering wheel is replaced with a rectangular-shaped one and the centre jump seat has been ditched in favour of a traditional centre console, which packs storage cubbies, cupholders and what appears to be a wireless phone charger. There’s also no shortage of glass on show, with a large panoramic roof and a steeply raked windscreen, while observers pointed out ventilated seats.

As for the exterior, it maintains the sharp lines and angular profile of the prototype, but with some revisions like the fitment of cameras (for driver assistance systems) and a charge port hidden away in the fender.

The main draw of the pick-up truck is the bed, which Tesla calls the “vault” on the Cybertruck. As with other electric pick-up trucks, there will be power outlets for appliances and accessories, although these don’t appear to be fitted to this car (there are covered panels for them). A powered bed tonneau cover was also demonstrated at the event.

Initial specifications for the Cybertruck indicate there will be four variants, starting with the Single Motor RWD that is claimed to provide up to 400 km of range, a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of around 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h.

This is followed by the Dual Motor AWD (480 km, 4.5 seconds, 195 km/h), Tri Motor AWD (800 km, 2.9 seconds, 210 km/h) and the range-topping Quad Motor AWD (1,000 km, 2.5 seconds, 240 km/h). All four are said to have the same payload capacity of 1,600 kg, with towing capacity ranging from 3.4 to 6.8 tonnes depending on powertrain outputs.

According to a report by Reuters, production of the Cybertruck is planned to start at the company’s Giga Texas plant at the end of this year. Those interested can reserve a unit for a fee of USD100 (RM468) but there’s no indication of retail pricing – the company said the base variant would start from just under USD40,000 (RM187k) back in 2019.

Best interior shots I’ve seen today. SO well done.

-Looks very spacious!

-seats appear vented

-note: the button labels appear covered

-dirty well used truck

-the roof is transparent, as expected

-no rear display!!@elonmusk does Cybertruck have its own unique UI? pic.twitter.com/Vzu7yQOsZZ — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) June 26, 2023

Close up videos of the Cybertruck on display at the Peterson 👀 pic.twitter.com/iWM7fMM5HE — Ryan Zohoury (@RyanZohoury) June 25, 2023

GALLERY: Tesla Cybertruck