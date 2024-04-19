Tesla Cybertruck recalled to fix accelerator pedal defect that may cause unintended acceleration

The original Tesla Cybertruck accelerator pedal design

Tesla has recalled the Cybertruck for an issue with the accelerator pedal that could cause it to be “trapped”, according to a notice filed with the NHTSA. The recall affects 3,878 units of the Cybertruck. Deliveries of the Cybertruck were also halted recently to perform the fix before they are delivered to customers.

According to the NHTSA notice, the Cybertruck’s accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim. A trapped accelerator pedal can cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla service will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in June 2024.

A Tiktok user @el.chepito1985 posted a video of what appears to be the issue. The metal cover on the pedal doesn’t appear to be attached in any way to the actual pedal so it can just slide off. There is what claimed to be an unapproved change that introduced lubricant to aid in the assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal.

@el.chepito1985 serious problem with my Cybertruck and potential all Cybertrucks #tesla #cyberbeast #cybertruck #stopsale #recall ♬ original sound – el.chepito

X user @greggertruck posted what appears to be a fix for the issue below. A rivet has been installed to secure the cover to the pedal.

