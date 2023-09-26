Tesla Cybertruck is Oracle’s next-gen police vehicle

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / September 26 2023 12:25 pm

If you’ve ever wondered what the Tesla Cybertruck would look like as a police vehicle, you can stop doing so because Larry Ellison has presented just such a thing. During his Oracle CloudWorld keynote, the company co-founder and CTO unveiled his vision of a future police vehicle, and it is based on Tesla’s unconventional electric pick-up truck.

Around 54 minutes into his presentation, Ellison discussed Oracle’s cloud-based software solutions for emergency services and showed the first-generation Oracle-supported police car based on the Ford Explorer. Ellison explained that to integrate the company’s systems, a large tablet was placed on the dashboard that provided access to key functions, called it a “Tesla-like screen.”

In the slides after, he presents a Cybertruck decked out with police lights with Oracle branding and hailed it as “very safe and very fast.” More importantly, Ellison says there’s no need to add an extra screen or cameras because the Cybertruck is already equipped with such items, so Oracle simply needs to adapt its system to provide the same functions used by first responders.

Ellison also said during his presentation that the Cybertruck was his favourite and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s as well. Both individuals have known each other for some time, as Ellison was previously on Tesla’s board of directors and has a sizeable stake in the electric vehicle (EV) maker.

The Oracle co-founder noted that the company’s Cybertruck police vehicle is coming soon but did not give a tentative timeline for its availability. The first example of the electric pick-up truck rolled off the assembly line at Giga Texas back in July, but no official pricing has been announced yet. Police departments can mitigate the extra burden of equipping vehicles with additional cameras and screens by taking on the Cybertruck police vehicle, although a high asking price might put them off.

