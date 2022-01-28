In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 28 January 2022 5:35 pm / 0 comments

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said during an earnings call on Wednesday (January 26, 2022) that company will not be launching any new models this year due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

As a result, the Cybertruck will be delayed to 2023, and the same applies to the Roadster which was announced much earlier in 2017. By comparison, Tesla’s all-electric pick-up truck was unveiled in concept form back in 2019, with customer deliveries originally planned to begin in late 2021.

However, this didn’t happen, with production being pushed back to this year, and now, to sometime in 2023. Another product that has a questionable status when it comes to production and customer deliveries is the Semi that was announced alongside the Roadster. The electric truck has already been delayed several times and was supposed to be delivered in 2019. Nonetheless, Tesla did unveil a fleet of four new Semi trucks but did not mention anything in its Q4 2021 financial report.

“If we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle output will decrease,” Musk said. “We will not be introducing new vehicle models this year. It would not make any sense,” he added. Rivals to the Cybertruck like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV are already on sale in the United States, with the Chevrolet Silverado EV set to join the fold next year.

Musk was also asked about Tesla’s affordable model that is said to cost under USD25,000, to which he replied, “we are not currently working on a $25,000 car.” “At some point we will. We have enough on our plate right now. Too much frankly,” he continued.

Delayed models aside, Tesla’s financial results for 2021 showed the company is doing rather well, with revenue up 73% to USD47.232 billion, while gross profit climbed by 105% to USD13.606 billion as a result of its operating margins nearly doubling.

In terms of deliveries, Tesla sold 936,222 vehicles last year, which represents an 87% increase. The Model 3 and Y made up the bulk of deliveries with 911,242 units (+106%), with the Model S and X accounting for just 24,980 units (-56%). This also applied to total production for 2021, with 906,032 units (+99%) of the Model 3 and Y being produced and 24,390 units (-55%) of the Model S and X for a total of 930,422 vehicles.