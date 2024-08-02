2025 Toyota GR Corolla facelift – new 8-speed auto, revised chassis, new front bumper increases cooling

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / August 2 2024 12:31 pm

Eight months on from the reveal of the facelifted GR Yaris, Toyota has brought much of the same updates to its larger sibling, the GR Corolla. The revamp brings with it a mild redesign and some performance-oriented additions, including a new transmission option to join the manual gearbox.

The company’s five-door hot hatch retains its rally-bred G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged and direct-injected three-cylinder engine. But while power holds station at 304 PS at 6,500 rpm, peak torque has risen by 30 Nm to 400 Nm, made between 3,250 and 4,600 rpm. Those are the same figures as on the latest GR Yaris and, indeed, the Lexus LBX Morizo RR.

Also shared with those cars is the new eight-speed Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, which has been developed to deliver the fastest possible downshift and anticipate the right gear selection based on brake and throttle input, instead of only vehicle behaviour – leading to shifting that Toyota says is similar to a professional driver’s.

The gearbox also gets heat-resistant clutch material, a new torque control system and a compact, high-response linear solenoid. A new launch control function has also been added to auto models for optimised off-the-line acceleration. Of course, purists can still opt for the honest-to-goodness six-speed manual (now with a new dual-mass flywheel) with automatic rev-matching.

No matter which version you go for, the GR Corolla retains its trademark GR-Four all-wheel-drive system. Just like the on the GR Yaris, its operation has been changed – the torque split now goes from 60:40 front-to-rear in Normal to 50:50 in Gravel (previously 30:70 in Sport), while Track has a variable torque split from 60:40 to 30:70 depending on the driving conditions (previously locked at 50:50). Front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, hitherto exclusive to the Circuit Edition, are now standard.

The outgoing GR Corolla didn’t exactly want for much in terms of driving dynamics, but Toyota has still seen fit to hone the chassis further. Rebound front and rear springs suppress inner wheel lift during hard cornering to improve traction, while the rear spring and anti-roll bars have been retuned to increase ground contact response and controllability in the bends.

Meanwhile, the trailing arm mounting point has been raised to reduce rear squat under acceleration. This prevents the vehicle posture from changing too much, enhancing the accelerative force and providing greater stability when cornering.

Providing a visual indicator to the comprehensive under-the-skin reengineering is a redesigned front bumper, featuring a similar design to the GR Yaris. Larger corner air inlets and the deletion of fog lights increase cooling capacity, particularly to the transmission oil cooler on auto models.

An additional sub-radiator, standard on top-spec models and optional elsewhere, provides additional engine cooling. There are also new brake ducts and an air curtain that directs air around the front wheels, reducing turbulence in the wheel wells and increasing handling stability.

No changes to the rest of the exterior, which continues to feature a bulging vented bonnet, heavily-blistered fenders with front vents, a carbon fibre roof, a large tailgate spoiler and a sizeable rear diffuser with distinctive triple exhausts. Inside, the GR Corolla gets a darker finish on the trim (previously silver) and switches (previously chrome) for a sportier look.

As yet, there’s no information on when the GR Corolla will arrive in Malaysia, including pricing; the pre-facelift model currently retails at RM355,000. For now, what do you think of the upgrades and the new automatic gearbox? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

