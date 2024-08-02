2024 QJMotor SRF15 minimoto in Malaysia, RM8,888

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 2 2024 6:06 pm

For the Malaysian minimoto fan. the 2024 QJMotor SRF15 makes its local debut, priced at RM8,888. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration and every SRF15 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The SRF15 minimoto in Malaysia comes in two colour options – Red or Silver. Sharp eyed paultan.org readers would probably recognise the SRF15 in its prior market guise as the Benelli TnT135, priced at RM8,198 in 2020.

This time around, as a QJMotor brand product, the SRF15 comes with an air-cooled, single-cylinder mill with SOHC and displacing 150 cc. Fed by EFI, the SRF15 gets a claimed 13.14 hp at 9,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 12 Nm at 7,000 rpm, going through a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Suspension uses upside-forks in front with preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear, holding 12-inch wheels fitted with 120/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres. Braking is done with a single 200 mm diameter hydraulic disc in front and single 190 mm disc at the back.

LED lighting is used throughout on the SRF15 and an LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information. Weight on the SRF15 is 124 kg while 7.2-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

