Honda CR-V hits motorcycle and drags it for 500m in Rawang with driver unaware and presumed drunk

By Gerard Lye / August 2 2024 10:49 am

While driving, there are times where we accidentally hit something on the road and are unaware of it until we reach our destination. It’s understandable if it’s something small like a piece of debris, but an entire motorcycle?!

Well, that’s exactly what was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media. In the 17-second video, a Honda CR-V is seen driving with a motorcycle lodged in its bumper for quite a distance without the driver aware of the extra “cargo” or even the fact that one of the wheels is without a tyre and sending sparks flying.

According to reports and netizens, the incident took place near Taman Velox, Rawang when the CR-V driver hit a delivery rider and left the scene dragging the motorcycle. Thankfully, the rider is said to have avoided serious injury by jumping off his vehicle onto the road.

The CR-V driver was presumed to be drunk when all this happened, although this has yet to be confirmed. Attempts by nearby motorists to get the attention of the SUV driver to stop the vehicle failed.

Naturally, netizens aren’t pleased with what they saw and are urging the authorities to take action against the driver for his alleged drunk driving that placed other road users in danger.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.