Malaysia B2 to B Full licence auto upgrade starts Oct 1 – hold B2 licence for 10 years, RM160 conversion fee

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 2 2024 3:06 pm

Automatic conversion for the Malaysian B2 (below 250 cc) motorcycle licence to the B Full (unlimited capacity) will begin October 1, 2024. This was announced by Malaysian Minister of Transport (MOT) Anthony Loke during a press conference and applies to current holders of the B2 and B1 motorcycle licence, with conditions.

Cost of the conversion is RM160 as service charge at any accredited driving institute. The course will consist of a practical test, information on safe riding and how to handle a large capacity motorcycle with a Qualified Training Officer (QTO) at the driving institute being the final determinant of a candidate’s competency.

Candidates undergoing the conversion need to have a clean licence with no blacklist, unpaid summons, business restriction or any outstanding cases under Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987. “This conversion course is important to ensure the ability and competency of any person wanting to ride a large capacity motorcycle as well as their safety,” said Loke.

According to Loke, the individual must have held the B2 or B1 motorcycle continuously for the last 10 years at a minimum. Additionally, the individual should also make a self declaration they are physically and mentally fit to ride a motorcycle in the B licence class.

Additionally, the B1 motorcycle licence will be folded in the B licence. “Beginning October 1, there will no longer be a B1 licence offered by the Road Transport Department (JPJ),” said Loke.

Current holders of the B1 licence may choose to remain in that licence category or convert their licence to B by attending the course. Loke added this was because the number of applicants for the B1 licence decreased over the years with most opting to apply directly for a B licence.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.