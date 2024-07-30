Auto upgrade of B2 to B Full licence – announcement to be made soon says Malaysian Transport Minster

An announcement will be made soon regarding the automatic upgrade of the Malaysian B2 (below 250 cc) motorcycle licence to B Full (unlimited capacity). This was said by Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke during a site visit of the Light Rapid Transport 3 stationing Padang Jawa, Klang.
“A decision has been made (regarding the upgrade from B2 to B Full) but I will be announcing it later, not today,” said Loke when speaking to reporters. In an Utusan Melayu report, Loke referred to a proposal made by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Zahid had earlier suggested the Malaysian motorcycle B2 licence should receive an automatic upgrade to the unlimited class after a certain number of years because the rider would have acquired sufficient riding experience. The proposal by Zahid was forwarded to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.
The proposal was first reported in August 2022, from a proposal submitted by Superbikers Association Malaysia (SAM) president Datuk Abdul Halim Sulaiman to Zahid for an automatic licence upgrade after three years on the proviso the rider has a clean record.
Zahid said he did not see a problem in implementing the proposal as “it is an administrative issue only.” “I don’t think they need to go for another driving test because they are experienced riders and I also do not see the need to impose strict conditions,” said Zahid.
Comments
Other country has motorcycle license by cc category. I’m not against this, but high powered motorcycles are uncontrollable if you jump from 250cc to > 600cc. Scrap the B2 and B full license. Create a category (eg. B1 from 0-250, B2 from 251-500, B3 from 501-700, B4 > 700). Implement again merit points for riders who behave so that they are eligible to earn for the upgrade by stages. This zahid has no common sense by saying like that. Motorcycle accidents are a com here.
Facepalm! Another way to pamper notorious B2 riders (as most are). Already many don’t have the skills nor discipline in wielding kapcais. It takes training, accountability, fees, costs & experience to become a big biker. Just see how rigorous the training is to become a traffic cop, need at least half of that.