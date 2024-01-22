B2 to B motorcycle license upgrade: age, B2 license duration to be considered before proposal is finalised

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 22 2024 6:11 pm

Age, as well as the duration of being B2-licensed are among the factors which need to be considered before the proposal for the automatic upgrade to a full B license for motorcycles can be finalised, said deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The matter will be finalised in detailed meetings with the road transport department (JPJ) and the traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) soon, the deputy prime minister said, reported Bernama.

“What we discussed earlier is that there is a certain age limit, meaning the applicant must be 35 years [of age] and above, and they must hold a B2 license for a specific period before being eligible for a full B license. We will finalise this matter in the meetings with JPJ and JSPT,” the deputy prime minister said at an engagement session with Persatuan Motosikal Malaysia in Putrajaya today.

In terms of motorcycle license classification in Malaysia, the B2 license is for license holders to operate motorcycles of up to 250 cc capacity, while the full B license allows the license holder to operate motorcycles with no upper limit restriction on engine capacity.

Earlier this month, transport minister Anthony Loke had said that the matter of the B2 to full B license automatic upgrading is still under review by the transport ministry due to ‘various viewpoints’.

Meanwhile, Loke said that the decision to automatically upgrade B2 license holders to a full B license is not straightforward because JSPT statistics show that the majority of road accidents involve individuals aged between 16 and 35.

“We look at the data, [and] if those who have just obtained a B2 license are given a [full] B license, they may act recklessly. If they are a bit older, they may be more experienced besides having responsibilities to their families, and so on,” Loke said.

The automatic upgrading of motorcycle licenses was first proposed in August last year, submitted by Superbikers Association Malaysia (SAM) president Datuk Abdul Halim Sulaiman. This submission proposed that holders of the B2 motorcycle licence with its 250 cc limit, be upgraded to the full class B license after three years, on the condition the B2 licence holder does not commit any serious traffic offences.

