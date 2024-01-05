B2 to B motorcycle license automatic upgrade still under review by transport ministry – Anthony Loke

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 5 2024 2:00 pm

The proposal for the automatic upgrading of the B2-class motorcycle license to the full B motorcycle license is still under review by the Malaysian transport ministry, said transport minister Anthony Loke. The matter remains under discussion within the ministry due to ‘various viewpoints’, reported New Straits Times.

“A decision has not been made. Indeed, studies have been conducted, but it’s still under further discussion because the class B licence is for larger motorcycles. We [the transport ministry] need to assess to what extent those holding a class B2 licence are capable of handling larger motorcycles, which raises concerns from various parties,” Loke said.

President of the Malaysian Driving Institute Association (PIMA) Mat Aris Bakar, previously said this move could regress the country’s vehicle licensing system as it involved the competency of a rider, New Straits Times reported.

Proponents of road safety also called on the transport ministry to study the proposal as involves the safety of motorcyclists as well as that of society, and the automatic upgrade could result in serious implications, according to Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

This automatic upgrading of motorcycle licenses was proposed in August last year, submitted by Superbikers Association Malaysia (SAM) president Datuk Abdul Halim Sulaiman. This submission proposed that holders of the B2 motorcycle licence with its 250 cc limit, be upgraded to the full class B license after three years, on the condition the B2 licence holder does not commit any serious traffic offences.

In November last year, JPJ deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli was reported as saying that the B2-to-B license proposal was in the final stages of evaluation, and the proposal was to be forwarded to transport minister Anthony Loke and deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi by the end of 2023.

