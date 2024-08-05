Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik win Olympic bronze at Paris 2024 – badminton duo take home a Chery Tiggo 7 Pro

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / August 5 2024 9:59 am

Malaysian badminton men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik prevailed in the Olympic bronze medal match yesterday night, clinching a spot on the podium just like they did in Tokyo 2020. It’s Malaysia’s first medal at Paris 2024, and it got the whole nation on their feet cheering.

Everyone’s heart rate was off the charts too, as it was truly one of the great comeback matches. Denmark pair Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup won the first set and reached game point in the second set with a very healthy lead. We were resigned to Chia and Soh losing then, but they amazingly won six consecutive points to win the second set 22-20, forcing rubber. The decider was a see-saw affair that we won 21-19. Tears.

For their gallant effort, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik won the bronze medal, our respect and a brand new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro worth RM123,800. We’re not sure if it’s one SUV each, or they’ll have to share, but that’s Chery Malaysia’s reward for our country’s athletes who take home bronze.

Silver will net them an Omoda E5 electric SUV and our nation’s first every Olympic gold medalist will drive home a Tiggo 8 Pro. The extra motivation of free cars was announced by Chery in June.

“We know they have put in the hard work and long hours of training for the games. We have high hopes that this year, Malaysia will achieve the coveted gold medal that the nation has been eyeing. To the Malaysian contingent, know that Chery Malaysia will be cheering you on every step of the way,” president of Chery Auto Malaysia Leo Chen said at the June event.

“We are indeed very happy with the pledge by Chery Malaysia to reward Malaysia athletes who will do well in the upcoming Olympics in Paris. We hope this will spur the athletes to give their best and make the country proud,” said National Sports Council director-general, Abdul Rashid Yaakub.

So, will Lee Zii Jia also claim the Tiggo 7 Pro, and will ‘Pocket Rocketman’ Datuk Azizulhasni Awang finally clinch his and Malaysia’s first Olympic gold medal? We’ll be on our feet again as they fight.

