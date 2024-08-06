Jaecoo J6 EV open for booking in Thailand, fr RM139k – boxy electric SUV is coming to Malaysia early 2025

Posted in Cars, International News, Jaecoo / By Danny Tan / August 6 2024 3:46 pm

The Jaecoo J6 is now open for booking in Thailand. The EV that looks like a baby Land Rover Defender is available in the Land of Smiles in two configurations – the Long Range 2WD for an estimated 1.099 million baht (RM138,715) and the Long Range 4WD for an estimated 1.249 million baht (RM157,648). Deliveries are expected to start towards the end of the year.

The first 1,000 bookings will receive a warranty of eight years or 200,000 km, which covers the vehicle, battery and motors/system. These early birds will also get a Garmin Forerunner 165 watch. All Thai J6 customers will get one-year free insurance, a free home charger with installation and five years of roadside assistance. All these goodies are for deliveries before November 30.

Previewed here in May, the Jaecoo J6 was first seen in China last year as the iCar 03 (iCar is also a Chery sub-brand). The boxy shape is slightly shorter than the Toyota Corolla Cross. It measures just 4,406 mm long, but is rather wide and tall at 1,910 mm and 1,715 mm respectively. The 2,715 mm wheelbase is also very generous.

Note that there are two looks for this car, one with the Jaecoo logotype emblazoned on the front end, and another with the original iCar look and illuminated front badge, as seen here.

Thailand is getting the latter along with a 40-litre rear storage “backpack” on the sideways-opening tailgate. Malaysia will be getting this style too, which is much better looking than the Jaecoo face.

Inside, rugged cues include large grab handles on the centre console and door cards and even exposed Allen bolt heads. Our Malaysia Autoshow preview unit had a 9.2-inch meter panel, 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor, 50-watt Qi wireless charger, panoramic glass roof and an optional 12-speaker Infinity sound system.

Two versions of the J6 are available in Thailand, one with a rear motor producing 184 PS (135 kW) and 220 Nm, the other with an extra front motor for total system output of 279 PS (205 kW) and 385 Nm. The 2WD car comes with a 65.69 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and the claimed WLTP range is 371 km. The 4WD gets a slightly bigger battery (69.77 kWh) that’s good for 364 km WLTP range.

As for charging, the max AC rate is 6.6 kW while DC fast charging sucks in as much as 80 kW. There’s a V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) function that can supply power up to 3.3 kW. The specs are OK, but the Jaecoo J6’s unique selling point is its boxy, Defender-style looks – what do you think?

Chery’s Jaecoo brand made its Malaysian debut last month with the J7, a handsome SUV with (again) Land Rover-style looks, a 1.6L turbo-four with 194 hp/290 Nm and a very long kit list, which we go through in full here. The J6 is expected to surface in Malaysia early next year.

