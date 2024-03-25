Bangkok 2024: Toyota Corolla Cross facelift – HEV Premium, GR Sport; new front face, interior updates

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / March 25 2024 3:12 pm

For all the talk of Chinese brands invading the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), the lynchpin of the event is still the Japanese contingent, headed by Toyota and its facelifted Corolla Cross. The revised SUV was launched in the Land of Smiles last month, but this is its first public appearance.

Speaking of appearances, the visual changes are focused solely at the front of the car, where the large downturned grille – which gave the outgoing car a kind of bulldog-like look – has been replaced by a more subtle series of hexagonal perforations (in a similar fashion to the Lexus RX).

A slim reflective bar joins the headlights, which have been lifted from the Japanese- and European-market models and thus feature sequential indicators. Under these sit a pair of fake air intakes that make the Corolla Cross appear a bit more sporty. Aside from the front end, the only visible changes are new 17- and 18-inch alloy wheel options, as well as mildly revised taillights again lifted from the two aforementioned markets.

There are more updates on the inside, where the Corolla Cross sports a new, fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument display and a larger 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. There’s also a new Dark Red upholstery as you can see here.

But the biggest change is that the Corolla Cross finally ditches its antiquated foot-operated parking brake in favour of an electronic parking brake. This not only gives the car an auto brake hold function but also provides the adaptive cruise control with full stop-and-go. Previously, the system would prompt you to step on the brakes, failing which the car would roll forward.

The ACC system is naturally part of the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assists, which also includes autonomous emergency braking, lane centring assist and automatic high beam. This is reserved for the hybrid models, with the range-topping HEV Premium Luxury and GR Sport also gaining pedal misapplication control.

Toyota has left the mechanicals well alone, the base Corolla Cross continuing to be powered by a 140 PS/177 Nm 1.8 litre 2ZR-FBE flex-fuel Dual VVT-i engine and a CVT. The HEV Premium, HEV Premium Luxury and GR Sport utilise a 98 PS/142 Nm Atkinson-cycle VVT-i version paired to a 72 PS/163 Nm electric motor to deliver a total system output of 122 PS.

Prices in Thailand range from 999,000 baht (RM133,093) for the 1.8 Sport Plus, rising up to 1,094,000 baht (RM145,749) for the HEV Premium, 1,204,000 baht (RM160,404) for the HEV Premium Luxury and 1,254,000 baht (RM167,065) for the HEV GR Sport.

We’ve also prepared a gallery of the HEV GR Sport, which features the same bodykit, unique 18-inch alloys and interior accoutrements as before, paired with the new head- and taillights and interior upgrades. What do you think of the facelifted Toyota Corolla Cross? Sound off in the comments below.

GALLERY: Toyota Corolla Cross HEV Premium facelift at BIMS 2024

