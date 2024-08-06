KL Fashion Week 2024 Designer Search contest crowns three winners, inspired by Peugeot 408

Posted in Local News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / August 6 2024 5:46 pm

The 2024 Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW 2024) that took place in Kuala Lumpur last week played host to the sixth instalment of the KLFW Designer Search, with this year’s edition bringing the theme of “Capturing Allure”. In partnership with Peugeot, this is also the first time the show has collaborated with an automotive brand.

With sustainability as the underlying theme, the shortlisted artists have been tasked with crafting two outfits, which are required to use upcycled material from Life Line Clothing Malaysia, among Malaysia’s largest zero-waste textiles collectors. Participating designers in the contest drew from the latest Peugeot 408 as inspiration, says Peugeot Malaysia.

Judged on creativity, originality, innovation and technical finesse, the three winners in this designer search contest were Mei Xuan Tieo, 18; Raja Irfan, 25; and Salahuddin Hilmi, 26. The winning trio will get the opportunity to showcase their full collections at next year’s Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, and in the nearer future, the Lao Fashion Week: Zero Waste that takes place in October.

“Sustainability is a fundamental pillar for the automotive and fashion industries to not only survive, but thrive. Sustainability is a core value at Stellantis and for Peugeot, and we are constantly seeking innovating ways to create products that are functional and sustainable,” said Stellantis Malaysia MD Jamie Francis Morais.

“We are very excited to see how the alluring design and language of attaction of the 408 managed to inspire and play a role as a muse for these designers,” Morais added.

2024 Peugeot 408 GT

