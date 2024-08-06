Lamborghini 634/Temerario – Huracan successor to debut on Aug 16 debut; 4.0T PHEV V8, 10k rpm redline

Posted in Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / August 6 2024 5:16 pm

Lamborghini has begun teasing the successor to the Huracan, which will make its debut during Monterey Car Week on August 16 this year. In a video that is nearly a minute long, the Italian carmaker proudly proclaims that its upcoming “super sports car” will have an engine that revs to 10,000 rpm. The model is currently codenamed 634 but will reportedly carry the name ‘Temerario’.

Said engine was first previewed back in May this year and isn’t a V10 but a V8 with a plug-in hybrid system and forced induction. Don’t be too upset about the omission of two cylinders and natural aspiration or even the addition of electrification though because the all-new powertrain will deliver 800 PS (789 hp or 588 kW) between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm as well as 730 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.

For context, the outgoing Huracan with a V10 and in the hardcore STO guise makes 640 PS (631 hp or 471 kW) and 565 Nm. According to Lamborghini, the new V8 has a displacement of 4.0 litres and is augmented by two turbochargers and three electric motors, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In detail, one of the electric motors is an axial-flux unit positioned between the engine and gearbox and is rated at 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 300 Nm. Such a setup is not too dissimilar to what is used in the flagship Revuelto that uses a V12.

Unlike the Huracan and Gallardo that had ties with the Audi R8, the upcoming 634 is wholly developed by Lamborghini and isn’t expected to have a distant twin from Audi. Spyshots of 634 indicate a radical exterior design, which we will get to see in just a few days’ time.

