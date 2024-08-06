Over 19,000 tour/express buses inspected by JPJ in month-long operation – action taken against 667 buses

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / August 6 2024 5:41 pm

A month-long integrated special operation of tourism, public service and trade vehicles conducted by the road transport department (JPJ) saw a total of 19,456 express and tour buses being inspected across the country.

The inspections, carried out from July 2-31, resulted in action being taken against 667 buses (417 tour buses, 250 express buses) for various offences. Additionally, 14 buses (12 tour, one express) were confiscated.

During the operation, JPJ, in collaboration with the national anti-drug agency (AADK), also conducted urine tests on bus drivers. A total of 2,547 drivers were tested for drugs, and 26 were found positive. In all, authorities issued a total of 1,600 notices throughout the operation.

Transport minister Anthony Loke said that the special operation to inspect express and tour buses was to ensure express and tour buses were safe and compliant to all provisions of the law, and that drivers had competent licences and were fit to operate these vehicles.

Loke said that authorities are not easing up on activities on this front, as the JPJ is carrying out a special commercial vehicle operation this month, focusing on goods service vehicles, public service vehicles (tourist buses) to ensure these vehicles comply to technical, traffic and legal standards.

He said that in the first five days of the operation, which began on August 1 and ends on the 31st, a totla of 42,343 vehicles were examined, and action was taken on 3,725 vehicles, with 28 of these being confiscated.

During the five day period, a total of 21 drivers tested positive for drugs out of the 276 commercial vehicle drivers who were tested. “This means that in every 13 drivers, there is one who is under the influence of drugs while driving, which is a very worrying situation,” he stated.

The transport minister said that drivers of commercial and public service vehicles who are found positive for drugs can be subject to action under Section 36, which is the power to suspend the driving license of drug addicts.

He added that the companies involved will also be subject to strict enforcement action under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Land Public Transport Act, which may lead to the suspension and cancellation of the operator’s licence.

