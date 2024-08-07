AES speed cameras in Malaysia updated – AWAS setup gets new pole design, now less visible to drivers

The current Automated Enforcement System (AES) cameras found on highways in Malaysia are being updated to the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) with new hardware, and an example of the new equipment has been found to be installed along the KM17.2 of the ELITE highway towards the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).
This particular setup is the Ekin Spotter, a modular roadside furniture ensemble that can be tasked with different functions through the installation of various modules. In this application as a speed camera, the Spotter is observed to be outfitted with a speed sensor, white flash strobe, and a surveillance camera module.
Also available for the Ekin Spotter are modules for city and beacon lighting, audio speakers, antennas as well as WiFi hotspots. According to the Ekin website, the Spotter is capable of high-quality surveillance, day and night, and is capable of monitoring large areas and recording high-resolution video.
The Ekin Spotter is also able to monitor changes in its surroundings “using its own sensor technology”, and can notify a central system in the event of unusual condition changes such as increased temperature, humidity, tampering, or unauthorised door entry, according to the company’s website.
In June last year, the Malaysian government stated its intention to install more AWAS cameras as it has been found to be very effective, with over 99% compliance recorded, according to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).
Comments
So is the point of these system to reduce accidents or the point of these is to generate more profit? Surely if the speed camera is more visible and noticeable drivers are willing to slow down right?
I guess enforcement agencies has got their priorities wrong. They want to punish instead of improve road safety.
Sambil menyelam minum air.There should still be signboards telling speed trap area
none of the two points you mentioned. it is there to prevent commuters from driving beyond the speed limit. not visible = discipline all the time.
All the problems in this country and they come out with solutions for non issues.
Existing aes cameras I only see drivers slowing down at the cameras and continue to fly after that
Also Will this catch rempits or not?
Dafuq is the PH Gomen?! AES was originally setup so that its super visible and the point is to AVOID GETTING FINES, which is why approaches will have large signboards warning about the cameras!!!
Has this Perverted H Gomen perverted the intention of AES and now using them to make more money from rakyat?! This gomen is real sicko!
Need to install this in huge numbers ….both highway & federal roads. make it more intelligent to also be able take picture or videos for dangerous driving too. Without enforcement, M’sia are crazy road users and drive dangerously.Tail gating closely…zig zagging…racing on public both cars, bikes & lorries.
Just use Waze.
Jauh dari mata, dekat di hati enforcement
the old system has 99% compliance which means government earn less from summon. so they use less visible pole design so that they can earn more from drivers. it is not meant to achieve the remaining 1% compliance.
Not as bad as in the UK highway. Use waze to warn us. This is still better then saman ekor, where you can’t see where the police is hiding.
Saman ekor type is a lot in the US. The only way to avoid then was to use the radar detector for USD200 per piece. That was then, now not sure how much.
AWAS,AES better, because we don’t loose our money. Saman Ekor is bad, because we cannot track the camera.
This MOT has done so many useless thing.
1. Unlimited darkness tint at the rear window. Drivers need to see to see what’s ahead via the rear window of the car in front to prepare for slow down or braking. Total blackout of this window is dangerous.
2. Physical roadtax and driver’s license. How much can they actually save? It’s creating unnecessary problem to the people. What about old people without smartphone? or phone with flat batt?
3. Automatic upgrade of motorbike license. Don’t we have enough problem with these people?