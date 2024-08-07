Government to amend law to punish those driving under the influence of drugs the same as drunk driving

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 7 2024 9:50 am

The government wants to amend Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), which will see stricter punishment be imposed against those caught driving under the influence of drugs. As reported by Bernama, transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this proposal will be tabled during the third parliament session in October.

Loke explained that the existing law against the offence of driving under the influence of drugs is not as strict and should be punished similarly to the offence of drunk driving. Referring to Section 45A, offenders found guilty of drunk driving can expect to pay a maximum fine of up to RM10,000 and a maximum period of imprisonment of 12 months.

This is in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, while those convicted for the first time can be punished with a fine of not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM6,000 and shall also be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twelve months

“For drivers who take drugs, we can only prosecute them if they cause road accidents. For those found driving under the influence of drugs but do not cause an accident, we can only have their licences suspended and (they) cannot be prosecuted,” said Loke.

He added that this matter needed reviewing because it is not appropriate to wait until an accident occurs before strict action is taken against those driving under the influence of drugs. “Such drivers should be taken out of the road system,” he said. During a five-day special operation that started on August 1, 2024, Loke revealed a total of 21 out of 276 commercial vehicle drivers tested positive for drugs. “This means that one in 13 drivers are under the influence of drugs. This is a very worrying situation,” he said.

