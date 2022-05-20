In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 May 2022 10:41 am / 2 comments

As businesses and the economy goes back full swing following the pandemic, more people are expected to be caught for drink-driving this year than in 2021. Nearly 800 people have been arrested in the first four months of the year for being inebriated behind the wheel, which is 66% of the total detained for such offences for the whole of last year, The Star reports.

According to city traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Asst Comm Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, 759 motorists were arrested 759 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol from January to April. “Last year, we arrested 1,155 motorists for drink-driving,” he said.

The number of operations to catch offenders has also gone up. “Between January and April this year, we have already conducted 110 operations compared to the 150 operations conducted throughout 2021,” he revealed. He added that men made up most of the offenders (no surprise there). “Based on our findings, 99.5% of those arrested for drunk driving involved male motorists,” he said.

Sarifudin said those arrested faced action under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol. Those caught committing such an offence will face a minimum fine of RM1,000 (all the way up to RM5,000) and/or a jail term below two years. First-time offenders will also have their driving licence disqualified for a minimum of two years.

He urged the public to refrain from driving if they have consumed alcohol. “You can use taxis, public transportation as well as ride-hailing. Taking these steps can ensure that you do not endanger your life as well as other motorists on the road,” he explained.