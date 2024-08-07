Large group of kapchai motorcyclists caught on camera riding against traffic in Butterworth, Penang

By Mick Chan / August 7 2024 10:56 am

Here’s another instance of motorcyclists going against the flow of traffic, and this time a number of videos show motorcyclists doing so en masse in what appears to be the Butterworth Outer Ring Road near the North Butterworth container terminal in Butterworth, Penang.

Uploaded to TikTok by muhammad74_7, the first video clip appears to have been taken from a vehicle’s sunroof, and the vantage point shows the predominantly kapchai, or underbone motorcycle group taking up the first and third lanes of the three-lane highway.

Another video, posted to X/Twitter shows the perspective of the motorcyclists travelling in the wrong direction, and the group is shown to exit the highway through the on-ramp, before eventually returning to the correct side of traffic flow at the junction.

Throughout the videos, there appears not to be any authorised traffic diversion on the highway, with no traffic enforcement or road operator personnel seen to be present, suggesting that the motorcyclists going against the stipulated direction of travel were doing so of their own volition.

