Large group of kapchai motorcyclists caught on camera riding against traffic in Butterworth, Penang

By /

Large group of <em>kapchai</em> motorcyclists caught on camera riding against traffic in Butterworth, Penang

Here’s another instance of motorcyclists going against the flow of traffic, and this time a number of videos show motorcyclists doing so en masse in what appears to be the Butterworth Outer Ring Road near the North Butterworth container terminal in Butterworth, Penang.

Uploaded to TikTok by muhammad74_7, the first video clip appears to have been taken from a vehicle’s sunroof, and the vantage point shows the predominantly kapchai, or underbone motorcycle group taking up the first and third lanes of the three-lane highway.

Another video, posted to X/Twitter shows the perspective of the motorcyclists travelling in the wrong direction, and the group is shown to exit the highway through the on-ramp, before eventually returning to the correct side of traffic flow at the junction.

Throughout the videos, there appears not to be any authorised traffic diversion on the highway, with no traffic enforcement or road operator personnel seen to be present, suggesting that the motorcyclists going against the stipulated direction of travel were doing so of their own volition.

@muhammad74_7 kot" ada yang terselit 😆#fypシ #xyzbca ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Deejayz Naynikk🦁 – NAY ONE K🚩

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 