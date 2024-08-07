Malaysian fuel prices August 2024 week two – diesel drops 5 sen to RM3.30 per litre; petrol unchanged

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / August 7 2024 6:49 pm

Here’s the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of the coming week of August 8 to 14, 2024.

The coming week sees a downwards adjustment in the price of diesel, with the price of Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel blends down 5 sen to RM3.30 per litre, from the earlier rate of RM3.35 per litre where it has been since June 10 with the start of the subsidy rationalisation programme for diesel in Peninsular Malaysia.

This should also mean that the Euro 5 B7 blend remains 20 sen above that, which will make it RM3.50 per litre. Retail prices of diesel in East Malaysia remain unchanged, at RM2.15 per litre and RM2.35 per litre, respectively. Meanwhile no change has been recorded for petrol prices, with RON 97 petrol staying at RM3.47 per litre, and RON 95 at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 14, 2024, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 32nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 291st in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

