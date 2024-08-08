Tesla not scrapping Southeast Asia factory plans; reports of regional plant cancellation not official – MITI

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / August 8 2024 2:41 pm

Following a report of Tesla’s alleged cancellation of plans to build an EV factory in Thailand, Malaysia or Indonesia, a source within the ministry of investment, trade and industry of Malaysia (MITI) has said that the overseas report was not an official statement by Tesla, and lacked confirmation from the company itself, reported Free Malaysia Today.

“This report is not an official statement from Tesla, but quotes an unnamed source. Confirmation on the report would have to come from Tesla,” reported FMT. Meanwhile, Bernama cited MITI as stating that the decision by Tesla to reportedly scrap plans for its Southeast Asian production operations could be due to commercial reasons.

The Nation reported this week that “Tesla is currently only discussing charging stations, with the factory plans suspended not just in Thailand but worldwide. They are not proceeding in Malaysia, Indonesia, or anywhere else except for China, America, and Germany,” citing a source within the Thai government.

While Thailand hosted senior Tesla executive Rohan Patel in Chiang Mai last November, the same month Thai PM Thaksin toured Tesla’s Fremont plant, the kingdom’s government source said that the EV maker’s potential plans for factory sites have been cancelled.

Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin previously said in November last year that Tesla was going to make Thailand its regional EV manufacturing hub, a statement which came after Thavisin had held several meetings with Tesla executives, both in Thailand and in the United States.

Meanwhile, the brand’s gigafactory in Mexico, even though already official, has been put on hold following a declaration by US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who vowed to impose taxes on cars made in Mexico, and vowed to “end the EV mandate” immediately should be he elected. Earlier this week, Trump said he had “no choice” but to support EVs, albeit partially, following endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

