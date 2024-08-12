Mega Road Resurfacing 2024 in Selangor – state-wide project to start asphalt core testing in two weeks

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 12 2024 3:55 pm

The Mega Road Resurfacing 2024 large-scale road resurfacing project throughout the state of Selangor will commence in two weeks, beginning with asphalt core testing to ensure compliance with aggregate thickness, The Star has reported.

Asphalt core testing is important for the evaluation of quality, durability and thickness of compacted asphalt core sections, which ensures the road’s structural integrity, said Selangor infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim.

“Core testing will be done at random spots and if issues are found in the newly resurfaced road, it will allow for readjustment to better the road’s density, long-life and performance,” Izham said. The core test on freshly laid roads is a standard operating procedure to ensure it meets road construction standards, he added.

“The MRR 2024 project allocation is RM20 million to ensure the roads guarantee users’ safety. Road resurfacing works where most damages were reported will be carried out simultaneously throughout Selangor through the additional allocation of the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris). It will involve all routes, including state, local and village roads,” Izham said.

In 2021, some 60% of roads in Selangor alone have been found to be structurally damaged, or ‘expired’, leading to issues such as potholes and tarmac degradation. This has been attributed primarily to two factors; old roads, and overloaded lorries, and many roads in Selangor are between 30 to 40 years of age, according to the report at the time.

Meanwhile on the federal level, the works ministry has historically received a budget of around RM1 billion every year, whereas approximately RM4 billion is the sum required for the maintenance of all federal roads in the country.

