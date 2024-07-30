RM4 billion needed annually for road maintenance, but only around RM1 billion is allocated – works minister

Posted in Local News / By /

RM4 billion needed annually for road maintenance, but only around RM1 billion is allocated – works minister

It’s a fact that many federal roads aren’t as good as they should be, plagued by a lack of maintenance and repairs. There’s an explanation as to why this is so, and it all has to do with money.

According to the works ministry, the yearly funding provided only covers a quarter of what is needed, Bernama reports. Approximately RM4 billion is needed annually to maintain all federal roads in the country, but for several decades it has only received a budget of around RM1 billion every year, said works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“That is the reason for the backlog in road maintenance and repairs. To improve our road quality through maintenance, we hope to receive a budget of more than RM1 billion in the upcoming budget, as the current allocation only covers 25%,” he said during an event in Tawau, Sabah where he announced a RM130 million allocation for road maintenance and repairs for the state.

RM4 billion needed annually for road maintenance, but only around RM1 billion is allocated – works minister

Nanta said the ministry will be applying for a higher allocation next year under a special progamme to improve roads, in light of Malaysia assuming the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 and 2026 being Visit Malaysia Year.

“Continuous focus on road maintenance is part of the commitment by the government to consistently provide comfortable and safe infrastructure for all Malaysians,” he said.

He also took note of public complaints regarding street lighting issues and urged concession companies to come up with practical solutions within financial means, including installing cats-eye reflectors or solar lights on dark and risky roads.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • Jc on Jul 30, 2024 at 11:28 am

    With the 1b can get 1/4 of the work done? Many roads without lines even in klang valley now. Baru turap korek again culture still ongoing.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • dugong on Jul 30, 2024 at 11:28 am

    1b allocated….only 10m spend on actual work…the rest of 990m you know lar…..

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Chow Hai on Jul 30, 2024 at 11:43 am

    Already diesel rationalization implement and savings expected. Apa lagi Madani govt doing? Allocate the savings to this la

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 