RM4 billion needed annually for road maintenance, but only around RM1 billion is allocated – works minister

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 30 2024 10:54 am

It’s a fact that many federal roads aren’t as good as they should be, plagued by a lack of maintenance and repairs. There’s an explanation as to why this is so, and it all has to do with money.

According to the works ministry, the yearly funding provided only covers a quarter of what is needed, Bernama reports. Approximately RM4 billion is needed annually to maintain all federal roads in the country, but for several decades it has only received a budget of around RM1 billion every year, said works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“That is the reason for the backlog in road maintenance and repairs. To improve our road quality through maintenance, we hope to receive a budget of more than RM1 billion in the upcoming budget, as the current allocation only covers 25%,” he said during an event in Tawau, Sabah where he announced a RM130 million allocation for road maintenance and repairs for the state.

Nanta said the ministry will be applying for a higher allocation next year under a special progamme to improve roads, in light of Malaysia assuming the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 and 2026 being Visit Malaysia Year.

“Continuous focus on road maintenance is part of the commitment by the government to consistently provide comfortable and safe infrastructure for all Malaysians,” he said.

He also took note of public complaints regarding street lighting issues and urged concession companies to come up with practical solutions within financial means, including installing cats-eye reflectors or solar lights on dark and risky roads.

