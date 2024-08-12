PDRM offering 50% saman discount at Madani Zon Selatan in Dataran UTM, Skudai, JB; August 15 to 17

PDRM offering 50% saman discount at Madani Zon Selatan in Dataran UTM, Skudai, JB; August 15 to 17

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering discounts of up to 50% on the settlement of saman, or traffic summonses, as part of the Madani Rakyat Zon Selatan 2024 programme that is taking place at Dataran UTM in Skudai, Johor Bahru this week from August 15 to 17.

While details regarding the summonses’ discount have not been specified on this Malaysia Madani poster, it is expected that the discount will be applicable only to those issued for selected offences, and only for settlement payments made on-site at the event.

Previous exclusions from the 50% discount cover summonses involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries, as with previous 50% offers.

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

