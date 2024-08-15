Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur 2024, August 16-18, Sentul Depot: test drive EQ EVs and win

Posted in Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / August 15 2024 3:40 pm

The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur (MBFWKL) returns for its sixth instalment this weekend, August 16 to 18 at The Yard, Sentul Depot. The three-day showcase provides an avenue for fashion designers from Malaysia and Southeast Asia to display their latest creations on the runway.

This year’s edition will feature 13 designers and labels from across the region, including the debuting EL by Ellie Lim, Coterie* by Celest Thoi and Dickson Lim. The event also provides an avenue for the brand to spread awareness of sustainable practices through fashion.

As part of the event, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) is providing test drives of various EQ electric models at Sentul Depot from 10am to 6pm. Those who participate will stand a chance to win a mystery gift worth up to RM10,000, while buyers who purchase an EQ model will receive either a free wallbox charger with installation or up to RM6,500 in Gentari charging credits valid for 18 months. Customers will also enjoy up to RM7,000 in insurance support, up to four service packages, and up to 12 months of free instalments on selected models.

