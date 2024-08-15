Proton Saga sales hit 7,855 units in July 2024, best result since Oct 2013; 42,693 units YTD, up 8.8%

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / August 15 2024 3:37 pm

Sales of the Proton Saga reached 7,855 units in July 2024, marking the best single-month achievement for the model since October 2013, the carmaker announced recently. In its release, the company also said the Saga’s year-to-date (YTD) sales from January to July currently stands at 42,693 units, which is 8.8% more than the same period in 2023.

This year marks the 39th year of continuous production for the Saga, and it all began when the first-generation model rolled off the line on July 9, 1985. Since cumulative sales of all generations of the Saga have surpassed two million units, with the milestone figure achieved in May 2024.

Proton also noted in its release that it is working closely with its partner Zhejiang Geely Holding (Geely) to explore model enhancements activities from the existing platform. The opening of a new R&D centre in China in April this year will support this initiative to upgrade homegrown models as it combines Proton’s existing in-house competencies with the resources and know-how of Geely.

With Malaysia’s National Day coming up, Proton has revealed the ‘Saga-Merdeka Easy to Own’ campaign that will run throughout the month of August. During the campaign period, the carmaker is offering a RM500 cash rebate with the purchase of any Saga model, with Maybank customers eligible for an additional RM200 – this is available for walk-in bookings made on the weekends of August 10 and 17.

“The Proton Saga has come a long way in serving the nation by enhancing mobility. At Proton, we are steadfast in our commitment to driving Saga sales forward, especially with our latest promotion timed to coincide with Merdeka month. This initiative not only reflects our commitment to bring Saga to newer heights but also celebrates our national pride, reinforcing the Saga as a symbol of Malaysian innovation and resilience,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

