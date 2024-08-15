Toyota Camry overturns upon crashing into Honda City on Kesas Highway near Awan Besar, KL

By Mick Chan / August 15 2024 2:32 pm

Dashcam footage of a two-car crash has emerged on X/Twitter, from the rear-facing camera of another vehicle that recorded the incident along the Kesas Highway near Awan Besar. From the footage, a Toyota Camry was seen colliding with a Honda City.

Timestamp details on the camera footage indicated that the incident took place yesterday, August 14 at 2:36 pm, and had shown the camera vehicle to be travelling at around 75 km/h at the moment of impact between the two cars involved.

The Camry was shown to be approaching the camera vehicle at a considerable rate, which would suggest a significantly higher speed than that which was indicated of the camera vehicle. The impact had caused the Camry to overturn, while the City that it crashed into, was pitched into the grass verge and retaining wall of the adjoining on-ramp.

By the time both the Camry and the City involved had come to a halt after the impact, the Camry had returned right-side-up, and back on its wheels. Both vehicles sustained significant damage as a result.

Footage of the Camry closing in on the camera vehicle had shown the former already veering to its left, away from the centre of the lane it was travelling in, suggesting that the driver of the Camry was distracted, or equally likely, had fallen asleep at the wheel. Injuries sustained by either driver, if any, were not known at the time of the video recording.

If the latter was indeed the scenario, it would be a reminder that fatigue is just as dangerous as intoxication when at the controls of a motor vehicle. If it was a case of distraction, well, we should know better, shouldn’t we? Either way, the outcome of not being in full control of a moving vehicle is plain to see.

Kemalangan ptg tadi.. lokasi Kesas Highway sebelum R&R Awan Besar hala Shah Alam.. moga dipermudahkan segala urusan.. Kredit dc owner pic.twitter.com/mOU8Z9W1O4 — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) August 14, 2024

