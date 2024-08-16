2024 WMoto RT1 updated for Malaysia, RM9,888

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 16 2024 5:11 pm

Getting a colour and technical update for the Malaysia market is the 2024 WMoto RT1 scooter, priced at RM9,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The RT1 was officially released earlier, in Jan 2024, with identical pricing.

The three new colour options for the RT1 are Sky Blue, White and Matte Red, along with new graphics to suit. Additionally, there is now a USB charging port for the rider’s electronics inside the front cowl pocket.

Power remains the same, with 15.4 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.5Nm at 6,750 rpm coming from the 149.3 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Power goes through a CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel while weight is listed as 144 kg with 9-litres of fuel carried in the tank.

Unique to the RT1 is traction control and two-channel ABS as standard equipment, a first for Malaysia in this scooter category during its initial launch. For added safety, front and rear dash cameras are included in RT1’s specifications list.

Other riding conveniences include TFT-LCD instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, USB charging port under the seat and smart key system. Full LED lighting is used throughout including the LED courtesy light in under seat storage compartment that is large enough to hold a single helmet.

Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear adjustable for spring preload. Braking is done with hydraulic discs on the front and rear 14-inch wheels, wearing 110/80 front and 120/70 rear rubber.

