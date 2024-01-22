2024 WMoto RT1 launched in Malaysia, RM9,888 – 150 cc, ABS and Traction Control as standard equipment

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 22 2024 3:53 pm

Entering the Malaysian 150 cc scooter market is the 2024 WMoto RT1, priced at RM9,888. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and every RT1 comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty along with online purchase of spare parts by WMoto’s Malaysian distributor MForce Bike Holdings as well as authorised WMoto dealers.

In this 150 cc scooter market segment at the below RM10,000 mark, there is fierce competition for the RT1, including the very popular Yamaha NMax 155, priced at RM9,798 and Honda Vario 160, retailing at RM9,998. In the local market there is also the SYM Jet X 150 tagged at RM8,888 and brand stablemate the WMoto Xtreme 150i at RM9,588.

The RT1 is powered by single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mill displacing 149.3 cc and fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 15.4 hp at 8,000 rpm with 14.5 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, with power going through a CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel.

Setting the RT1 apart from most of its market brethren is the inclusion of two-wheel ABS and traction control as standard equipment which WMoto says is a first for the 150 cc scooter category. Adding to safety is the inclusion of front and rear dash cameras for the RT1, something also seen on the RM13,980 Aveta VADV 150 Hybrid launched in 2023 in Malaysia.

Other riding conveniences include TFT-LCD instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, USB charging port and smart key system. Full LED lighting is used throughout including the LED courtesy light in under seat storage compartment that is large enough to hold a single helmet.

Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear adjustable for spring preload. Braking is done with hydraulic discs on the front and rear 14-inch wheels, wearing 110/80 front and 120/70 rear rubber.

Weighing in at 144 kg with a 1,330 mm wheelbase, the RT1 carries fuel in a 9-litre tank. There are three colour options available – Enchanting Blue, Mystique Black and Dazzling Grey.

