In Cars / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 July 2021 8:56 pm / 0 comments

After a press unveiling earlier this year, the 2021 WMoto Xtreme 150i has now been officially launched in Malaysia, priced at RM9,588, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Going straight up against the Honda ADV150 which is priced at RM11,999 recommended retail, the Xtreme 150i is claimed to meet the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) Motorcycle Assessment

Program in Malaysia (MyMAP) five-star rating.

Tis is achieved through meeting four main criteria -UN ECE regulations compliance, conformity of production, safety feature technology and support programs. This includes the fitment of tw0-channel ABS braking as standard on the Xtreme 150i, while the ADV150 comes with single-channel ABS.

Power comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC mill displacing 149.3 cc with engine stop-start that is Euro 4 compliant. Power output is rated at 12.1 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11.8 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, which compares to the ADV150’s 14.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Standing out amongst its 150 scooter class peers, the Xtreme 150i comes with an 11-litre fuel tank – the ADV150 carries 8-litres of fuel – giving this China-designed scooter a theoretical range of 400 km. Rolling on 14-inch wheels front and rear, the Xtreme 1501 weighs 143 kg and suspension uses a non-adjustable upside-fork in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

Riding conveniences includes a large storage compartment under the seat, enough to accommodate a single full-face helmet while both a USB charging port and 12 Volt socket are provided inside the front cowl. The windshield is manually-adjustable through a range of about five centimetres.

LED lighting is used throughout on the Xtreme 150i with LED DRLs and an LCD digital instrument panel is found inside the cockpit. Available in two colour choices -Grey and Red – the Xtreme 150i comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.