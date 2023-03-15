In Local Bike News, Local News, Yamaha / By Mick Chan / 15 March 2023 2:13 pm / 3 comments

Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) has released official pricing for the 2023 Yamaha NMax, which is now priced at RM9,798 excluding registration fees and insurance. This is a RM300 increase over the official price of the 2022 NMax, which was announced last July. Two colours are available with this update – Red, and Blue.

Motive power for the 2023 NMax continues to be as before, namely a 155 cc single cylinder VVA engine with electronic fuel injection. Claimed outputs are 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, sent to the rear wheel via a continuously variable transmission and belt final drive.

The 2023 NMax for the Malaysian market gets a more basic specification set compared to that of other markets, namely missing out on the Y-Connect suite, traction control, ABS, gas-charged rear shocks and the smart key system. That said, the Malaysian market entry still gets automatic stop and start as standard, and this can be switched on or off.

Fuel capacity continues to be 7.1 litres while underseat storage will hold the equivalent of 23.3 litres. Suspension comes courtesy of a telescopic fork in front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, which are adjustable for preload. A single 230 mm hydraulic disc brake operates on each wheel.

The 2023 NMax has a wet weight of 130 kg, and seat height is 765 mm. Tyres are 110/70-13 and 130/70-13, front and rear respectively. Instrumentation is by an LCD panel, accessible by a menu toggle on the left handlebar pod. Electrical devices can be supplied power from a 12-volt socket.